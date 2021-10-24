Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five trucks laden with paddy from Uttar Pradesh confiscated at Shambhu barrier
chandigarh news

Five trucks laden with paddy from Uttar Pradesh confiscated at Shambhu barrier

Police said the paddy was bought at low rates from Uttar Pradesh and were to be sold in grain markets of Punjab at the MSP
Police in association with officials of the food and civil supplies have put up special check posts on Punjab-Haryana border to stop the flow of paddy from other states, especially Uttar Pradesh.
Police in association with officials of the food and civil supplies have put up special check posts on Punjab-Haryana border to stop the flow of paddy from other states, especially Uttar Pradesh.
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

The district police impounded five trucks laden with paddy from Uttar Pradesh at the Shambhu barrier on Friday night.

Police said to keep a tab on the flow of illegal paddy into the state, police in association with officials of the food and civil supplies have put up special checkposts on Punjab-Haryana border.

The police said the trucks, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, coming from Ambala side were stopped for checking.

During verification of the stock, it was found that the paddy was bought at low rates from UP and were to be sold in grain markets in Punjab at higher rates, said the police.

At both interstate borders of Patiala district, Shambhu near Rajpura and Ramnagar near Samana, teams have been put on alert to check paddy trucks coming from other states to Punjab, said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out