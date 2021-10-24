Five trucks laden with paddy from Uttar Pradesh confiscated at Shambhu barrier

The district police impounded five trucks laden with paddy from Uttar Pradesh at the Shambhu barrier on Friday night.

Police said to keep a tab on the flow of illegal paddy into the state, police in association with officials of the food and civil supplies have put up special checkposts on Punjab-Haryana border.

The police said the trucks, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, coming from Ambala side were stopped for checking.

During verification of the stock, it was found that the paddy was bought at low rates from UP and were to be sold in grain markets in Punjab at higher rates, said the police.

At both interstate borders of Patiala district, Shambhu near Rajpura and Ramnagar near Samana, teams have been put on alert to check paddy trucks coming from other states to Punjab, said the police.