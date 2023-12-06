Five years on, central ayurveda dispensaries in Punjab don’t even have essential medicines

The Punjab health department has left out central ayurveda dispensaries while distributing medicines procured with funds given by the ministry of ayush under centrally-sponsored National Ayush Mission (NAM). The central dispensaries have been without even the essential medicines for five years now. The state government had procured medicines at a cost of ₹ 6.5 crore, of which ₹ 3.9 crore were contributed by the central ministry as its 60% share under NAM, which is also a part of the National Health Mission (NHM) (iStock)

An official of the state health department confirmed that they had completed the distribution last week and the Centre-run dispensaries did not receive any medicines.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The state government had procured medicines at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, of which ₹3.9 crore were contributed by the central ministry as its 60% share under NAM, which is also a part of the National Health Mission (NHM).

Even the state-run dispensaries have received medicines after a gap of five years as the Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered a stay on procurement of medicines. They stay order was vacated in March this year.

There are a total 726 ayurveda dispensaries in Punjab. Of these, 536 are run by the state government and 190 are functioning under the NAM at primary health centres (PHCs).

The officials and doctors working under the NAM have lodged their grievance with the department over the exclusion of central dispensaries.

Ayurveda medical officer Wahid Mohammed, who is the president of the NHM’s employees’ union said, “We have registered our grievance with the department for leaving out dispensaries being run under the NAM. The department, however, did not give a clear answer on our grievances. These dispensaries have been functioning for the past 15 years and now, it is almost impossible to run them as basic medicines are not available. The state government is only focusing on Aam Aadmi clinics and ignoring other health facilities.”

“It is very unfortunate that medicines are not given to central dispensaries even after procuring them with central funds,” he added.

Director ayurveda, Punjab, Dr Ravi Dhoomra confirmed that the medicines have been distributed at only state government-run ayurveda dispensaries, but claimed that there was no intention to exclude central dispensaries.

Will give meds to Centre dispensaries with State Annual Action Plan funds: Ayurveda director

“We have procured and distributed medicines after five years as there was a high court stay on procurement of medicines. It has been vacated now. I am aware that the dispensaries being run under the NAM are without medicines and we did not exclude them intentionally. We are likely to get funds under the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) and whenever the funds come, medicines will be given to central dispensaries,” Dr Dhoomra said.