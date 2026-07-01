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    Five-time Himachal MLA, Nalagarh scion Vijayendra Singh passes away at 80

    Vijayendra Singh, 80, former Himachal Pradesh minister, passed away in Delhi after a long illness. His cremation will be in Nalagarh on Thursday.

    Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 3:27 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Vijayendra Singh, 80, a former Himachal Pradesh minister and scion of the erstwhile Nalagarh princely state, died in Delhi on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness.

    Vijayendra Singh, 80, a former Himachal Pradesh minister and scion of the erstwhile Nalagarh princely state, died in Delhi on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. (File photo)
    Vijayendra Singh, 80, a former Himachal Pradesh minister and scion of the erstwhile Nalagarh princely state, died in Delhi on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. (File photo)

    He is survived by his wife Sukriti Kumari, a son, and a daughter.

    According to family sources, the mortal remains will be brought to Nalagarh and the cremation will take place on Thursday at Khera village.

    A graduate of Delhi University’s Hindu College (1966 batch), Singh was a five-time MLA from the Nalagarh assembly constituency in Solan district, winning elections in 1977, 1982, 1985, 1990, and 1993. He began his political career with the Janata Party in 1977 before switching to the Congress in 1982.

    During his political career, Singh held several key portfolios. He served as chief parliamentary secretary from May 1982 to April 1983, and later as the minister of state for health and family welfare from 1983–84 and 1988–89 in the Ram Lal Thakur government.

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over his demise, stating that Vijayendra Singh contributed to the development of the state, particularly the Nalagarh region. “His contributions to the welfare of society will be remembered for a long time,” the CM said.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Five-time Himachal MLA, Nalagarh Scion Vijayendra Singh Passes Away At 80
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