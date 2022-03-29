Fix deadline for STPs: NGT panel to officials
An NGT monitoring committee led by its chairman Justice Jasbir Singh (retd) along with other members, including former chief secretary SC Aggarwal and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, on Monday directed officials of the district administration to fix a deadline for solid waste management projects (SWMPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other works while ensuring their timely completion.
The committee members held a meeting with top officials of the district administration, including deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and heads of other key departments PPCB, irrigation, local bodies, health, drainage, panchayat and rural development, soil conservation, industry and others in the district administrative complex.
Justice Jasbir Singh (retd) said that there should be a fixed timeline for DPR, tendering process, date of execution and completion, and the committee will also check the progress of the projects by regularly visiting the sites.
The committee also asked the officials to ensure construction of green belts and boundary walls around the solid waste management sites and carcass plants in the district.
Besides, CCTV cameras and piezometers must also be installed at the dumping sites.
The members called for earmarking of collection centres for e-waste so that people can dump e-waste there.
They also told officials to set up stations for monitoring air pollution in the district.
The committee said that all projects must be completed in a time-bound manner keeping in mind environmental conservation.
Sarangal assured the committee that the district administration will adhere to the timeline fixed by the NGT and ensure that the directions followed.
