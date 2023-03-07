Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fix responsibility in Hyderpora, Lawaypora encounters too: Mehbooba

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 07, 2023 05:26 AM IST

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it is important to note that this case highlights the need for better accountability and oversight mechanisms within the armed forces to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the army’s recommendation for life imprisonment to a captain in the Amshipora ‘fake’ encounter case and sought similar accountability in Hyderpora and Lawaypora encounters and killing of a civilian in forests of Kupwara.

“Recommended punishment of life imprisonment for Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases. Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawaypora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Later, while discussing the issue with various party leaders said, she said, “It is a positive step towards upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for the victims. It sends a strong message that such acts of violence and abuse of power by those in uniform will not be tolerated.”

For ensuring accountability and inculcating a proactive will for responsibility and justice among security forces, the former J&K CM pointed out, “It is important to note that this case highlights the need for better accountability and oversight mechanisms within the armed forces to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.”

