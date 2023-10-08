Flood-hit farmers block Ladhowal toll plaza, demand compensation

Protesting against the government for not giving the promised compensation to people affected by the recent floods, the members of the Bharti Kisan Union Charuni gathered at Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday. Members of the Bharti Kisan Union Chauruni gathered at Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Along with the farmers, the residents from the Rahon road area also joined the protest to voice their concern regarding the deteriorating condition of Rahon road that has not been repaired for many years.

The protestors arrived at the toll plaza around 11 am and raised slogans against the state government for not delivering the promised compensation to the flood-affected region.

Dilbag Singh Gill, the state president of Bharti Kisan Union Charuni, said, “We are protesting against the state government and authorities for not providing the promised compensation to flood victims.”

He also mentioned that they have been demanding the re-carpeting of a 9 km stretch from Khawajke village to Mattewara road, which is under the public works department’s (PWD) jurisdiction. This road hasn’t been repaired despite promises of funding for its reconstruction.

Gill added that sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) West Harjinder Singh and additional chief administrator Amarjit Singh Bains arrived at the site and promised to meet all their demands. They said the demand of promised compensation of the flood-hit victims will be highlighted in front of the state government. They also assured them that the tender for Rahon road’s repair will be issued on Monday, and work will commence in 21 days.

SDM West Harjinder Singh said, “The major issue of re-carpeting of Rahon road highlighted by the union was resolved as an executive member from PWD department was with us and tenders for that road are ready and will be floated on Monday and work will be started after 21 days.”

The members decided to end their protest around 4.30 pm after receiving assurance from the district administration.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON