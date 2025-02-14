Menu Explore
Flybig Airlines awarded Srinagar-Ambala route under regional connectivity scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 14, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, further explained that once the airport is ready, the RCS flights will be operated through Flybig Airlines.

Air routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) connecting civil enclave (domestic airport) in Ambala Cantonment with Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded to Flybig Airlines, officials said on Thursday.

Vij said that in response, the union minister replied to inform that BCAS security clearances and documentation are currently being processed by the Haryana civil aviation department. (HT File)

In a statement, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij said that he had recently written to the Union civil aviation minister, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on November 11, 2024, and January 1, 2025, regarding the operation of the civil enclave at Ambala airport and the initiation of flight services from Ambala airport under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

Vij said that in response, the union minister replied to inform that BCAS security clearances and documentation are currently being processed by the Haryana civil aviation department.

Additionally, under UDAN 5.4 round, bids have been invited for pre-determined routes, including Ambala-Lucknow-Ambala, and Jettwings Airlines has submitted a proposal for this route, which is currently under evaluation.

He said that airlines are free to operate commercial flights on their chosen sectors/routes, except for exclusive routes, based on their diligence, considering traffic and commercial viability.

“Furthermore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sent the operation and management agreement to Haryana’s civil aviation department for their consent and AAI is in the process of provisioning the required security equipment at the Ambala Airport,” the statement read.

An amount of 25 crores has been sanctioned for the development of Ambala airport under the UDAN 4.2 scheme, officials said.

