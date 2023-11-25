close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flyer from Kuwait caught with 1.6 kg smuggled gold at Mohali airport

Flyer from Kuwait caught with 1.6 kg smuggled gold at Mohali airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 25, 2023 05:21 AM IST

The passenger claimed that he was directed to pick up the gold bar from a seat on IndiGo flight 6E-1242 from Kuwait to Chennai; he travelled further to Chandigarh via IndiGo flight 6E-6005 and was nabbed based on intelligence through Advanced Passenger Information System, said customs officials

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate, on Friday caught a passenger from Kuwait with 1,632 gm gold, valued at 98.6 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

The recovered gold, which was in the shape of a bar, is valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98.6 lakh. (HT)
The recovered gold, which was in the shape of a bar, is valued at 98.6 lakh. (HT)

The passenger claimed that he was directed to pick up the gold bar from a seat on IndiGo flight 6E-1242 from Kuwait to Chennai. He travelled further to Chandigarh via IndiGo flight 6E-6005 and was nabbed based on intelligence through Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), said officials.

Just three days ago, on November 21, a passenger from Dubai was caught carrying five gold sheets concealed in form of credit cards and one gold biscuit weighing 520 gm, with a total value of 67.7 lakh. The sheets were placed in credit card slots of a wallet.

Earlier on November 17, two passengers from Dubai were found in possession of three silver-coated gold bangles and two silver-coated gold chains, weighing 750 gm, having a value of 39.98 lakh.

