Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Focus on increasing admissions in government colleges: Meet Hayer

Focus on increasing admissions in government colleges: Meet Hayer

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:20 AM IST

Addressing the principals, Meet Hayer emphasised on introducing new courses in government colleges as per the demand of the industrial sector, hence focusing on employment-oriented education.

Higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday held a meeting with the principals of all government colleges of the state here. (HT File Photo)
Higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday held a meeting with the principals of all government colleges of the state here. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday held a meeting with the principals of all government colleges of the state here.

Addressing the principals, Hayer emphasised on introducing new courses in government colleges as per the demand of the industrial sector, hence focusing on employment-oriented education.

He also reviewed the number of students while taking stock of the newly opened colleges. He added that in the next session, the focus should be placed on increasing admissions in government colleges. In this academic session 2022-23, the admissions stand increased in comparison to the previous session 2021-22, the minister said.

He also heard the problems faced by the colleges. Apart from this, feedback was also taken for effecting improvement in higher education. He said such meetings will be continued in the future. On the occasion, the representatives of the principals thanked the minister for giving the UGC pay commission to university-college teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out