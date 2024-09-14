Focus on security situation instead dynastic politics: Omar to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus on the “deteriorating” security situation in Jammu and Kashmir instead of raising the bogey of dynastic politics, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday. The NC leader said, “If the BJP does not have the required numbers to form the government after the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the PDP decides to support them again, Then they (BJP) won’t see anything wrong in that.” (HT File)

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district in support of BJP candidates earlier in the day, Modi said political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir have destroyed the region and not allowed new leadership to grow.

“Only 24 hours ago in Doda where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering, we lost two soldiers, including an officer. In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the encounter is still in progress. Prime Minister talks about families to mislead people. He must speak on the current situation. When Article 370 was removed from J&K, they told the people of the country the gun in Kashmir was because of Article 370 and gun culture would end after abrogation of Article 370. Now, after five years of abrogation, encounters are still taking place,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a political rally in south Kashmir.

Asked about Modi’s attack on the “dynastic politics” of the NC, the Congress and the PDP, Abdullah said the BJP does not see anything wrong in forming alliances with these parties to come to power.

“When the BJP needed one of these families, that time we were not responsible for the destruction (of J-K). When the BJP had an alliance with the PDP, that time they did not see anything wrong with the PDP. When (former prime minister) (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee had to make a minister and he picked me, there was nothing wrong with us. Now, during the elections, they say that we are wrong,” Abdullah told reporters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The NC leader said, “If the BJP does not have the required numbers to form the government after the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the PDP decides to support them again, Then they (BJP) won’t see anything wrong in that.”

“It is a matter of time, such political rhetoric goes on, and then these things are forgotten after the elections are over,” he added.