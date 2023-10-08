Foetus found from Sidhwan Canal near Jawaddi bridge

A foetus was found in Sidhwan Canal near Jawaddi Bridge in Model Town area on Sunday. ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the locals noticed the foetus and informed the police. (Getty image)

The Model Town police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and sent the foetus to civil hospital for postmortem.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the locals noticed the foetus and informed the police. The police have initiated an investigation and will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women who had gone through abortion in the past few days.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified accused under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code at Model Town police station.

