News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fog causes pileup of 30 vehicles on NH in Khanna

Fog causes pileup of 30 vehicles on NH in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 26, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Narrow escape for school students on educational tour to Kurukshetra after bus rams into truck in front carrying glass sheets

A major pile-up involving 30 vehicles, including a school bus ferrying 40 children, disrupted traffic near Daheru village on the national highway running through Khanna town on Saturday morning.

The damaged car during a pileup of vehicles on the national highway in Khanna. (HT PHOTO)
The incident occurred at around 8 PM. According to the eyewitnesses, dense fog has engulfed the whole stretch since morning.

Police said the school students on an educational tour to Kurukshetra in Haryana had a narrow escape when their bus rammed into a truck in front. The truck was carrying glass sheets. The children escaped unhurt but the glass sheets were damaged due to the accident. The panicked students were taken to a safe place soon after the mishap.

The bus driver said he failed to notice the truck due to poor visibility on the stretch.

After the mishap, 28 vehicles crashed into each other, causing the pile-up. The locals rushed to the stop and initiated a rescue operation. After the pile up, the locals standing on the roadside on the stretch stopped the traffic to avert a major tragedy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pawanjit Chaudhary, Khanna traffic in-charge Paramjit Singh Benipal along with a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and the flow of traffic was restored within hours. DSP said that the incident occurred due to dense fog on the stretch. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. He advised commuters to drive slowly during foggy season and to switch on the fog lights to avoid mishaps.

On November 13, a man had died and six other commuters were injured in four major pile-ups on the national highway in Khanna and Samrala.

