Fog reduces visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana amid intense cold wave

Cold wave conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures staying below the normal levels in most parts of both states on Wednesday. Dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed over most parts of the north, reducing visibility below 50 metres at some places in Punjab. At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at 25 metres in Patiala and Ambala; at 50 metres in Hisar. The IMD said dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over north India during the next four to five days. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district recorded zero degrees Celsius, according to a report from the Meteorological Department in Chandigarh.

The IMD said minimum temperatures on Wednesday were below normal by one to three notches.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold wave conditions at 2.8 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively, which were up to three degrees below normal. Meanwhile, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9, 3.4, 2.5 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the cold wave, recording a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal. Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul and Rohtak experienced cold wave at 4.9, 5.8, 3.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 3.5 and 5.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mercury meter

Punjab

SBS Nagar 0 deg Celsius

Amritsar 2 deg Celsius

Ludhiana 2.8 deg Celsius

Patiala 4.5 deg Celsius

Haryana

Karnal 3.4 deg Celsius

Bhiwani 3.5 deg Celsius

Narnaul 3.5 deg Celsius

Ambala 4.9 deg Celsius