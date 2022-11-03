Follow in Haryana’s footsteps: Khattar to Mann

: Accusing Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of resorting to blame game and counter-accusations over pollution being caused by stubble burning, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar advised him to “follow in Haryana’s footsteps” and incentivise farmers for stubble management.

Terming as “unfortunate” the statements being made by Mann, Khattar said instead of finding a solution to stubble burning, Maan is instigating the farmers and levelling false allegations against the Centre.

“He should chalk out a detailed strategy to tackle stubble management,” Khattar said in a statement.

The CM said the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana have come down by 25% this year, while in Punjab the farm fires have increased by 20%.

“On the pattern of Haryana, Punjab should also make arrangements for stubble management. A provision of giving an incentive of ₹1,000 per acre has been made by the Haryana government to those who do not burn stubble,” Khattar said in a statement.

The CM said that AAP leaders first announce freebies and then expect help from the central government to fulfil their “fake promises.”

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier blamed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the pollution in Delhi and now his entire blame game has shifted to Haryana only as his party has come to power in Punjab,” Khatttar said.

“The same is the case with the Yamuna in Delhi, in which pollution levels are so high that it has become like a drain. Instead of doing petty politics, the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab should do some work in public welfare,” Khattar said.

He said that the incidents of stubble burning are monitored by satellite and there is no doubt that the Punjab government has completely failed in farm fire management.