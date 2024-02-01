Followed procedures as per the MC Act: Anil Masih

1. Why was the media not allowed to cover elections from inside the House this year? Anil Masih, the presiding officer of the Chandigarh mayoral elections. (HT Photo)

It was the decision of the UT administration.

2. Why did polls start 40 minutes late?

Some BJP councillors were stuck in traffic.

3. As per the poll precedent, counting agents of all parties’ mayoral candidates stand next to the presiding officer while opening the ballot box, counting the votes and signing the polled votes. But you said you will call them after counting the votes. Why?

I followed the procedure as per the MC Act, which was clearly read out by BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi.

4. If the votes were invalid, why was the joint commissioner not consulted? Why were the reasons for invalidation not given at that time?

I had called counting agents to check the polled ballot papers after I declared the results. But councillors of the AAP and Congress jumped on the table and tried to take away the ballot papers with them. In the scuffle, some votes even got torn off.

5. AAP had demanded that the presiding officer should use a pen with green ink so as to separate your signature from the blue stamps. But you chose a pen with blue ink. Why?

Before the polls, a request was made for a green pen in the presence of DC. The AAP counting agent had himself agreed that blue pen can be used if the same coloured pen is used through the entire procedure. Hence, I continued with the blue pen.