Following SC order, Chandigarh MC initiates steps for stray dog management, welfare

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has initiated a series of proactive and structured measures to enhance the management, welfare, and safety of community dogs across the city, in full compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

While speaking about the initiative, MC commissioner Amit Kumar said that to streamline feeding practices and reduce human–animal conflict, the MC is in the advanced stages of designating official feeding spots for community dogs across Chandigarh. A total of 200 such feeding spots in various sectors have already been identified.

These identified locations will facilitate organised, hygienic, and conflict-free feeding, ensuring both public health and animal welfare. In addition, the MCC has commenced the development of a state-of-the-art dog shelter, which will support Animal Birth Control (ABC), Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV), rehabilitation, and comprehensive care of stray dogs, significantly improving scientific and humane population management in the city.

He said that as per directives from the Chandigarh administration, all educational institutions, universities, and campuses have been instructed to appoint nodal officers to oversee animal welfare matters and manage issues related to stray/community dogs within their premises. Institutions have also been required to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s order, which mandates the completion of boundary walls/fencing, maintenance of proper sanitation, and responsible waste disposal to prevent dog ingress and reduce attractants.

He further said that the MCC will initiate the pickup of stray/community dogs for ABC procedures from institutional campuses once fencing and preventive measures are fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the corporation continues to conduct its citywide ABC and ARV drives in accordance with Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, ensuring humane and effective population control.

He further highlighted the essential role of institutions, noting that proper fencing, waste management, and the appointment of nodal officers will greatly contribute to safer campuses and reduced conflicts. The support and cooperation of residents, institutions, and all stakeholders are crucial.

