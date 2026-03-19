Foodgrain storage dispute: HC summons Punjab, FCI officers for violation of order

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned several IAS officers of Punjab and Food Corporation of India (FCI) officers in a contempt case linked to a foodgrain storage facility created in Sangrur in 2020. In 2020, HC had ordered that storage be done at the site in question and steps be taken to avoid any law and order situation. (HT File)

Those summoned for March 20 include officers holding positions of deputy commissioner, Sangrur; principal secretary, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Punjab; director, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Punjab; district food & supplies controller, Sangrur, and general manager, FCI, among others, at the time of controversy.

The court acted on a plea from one Sanjay Garg, who had sought action against the officers who failed to act even as there was a high court order for the storage of foodgrain at the facility created by him in 2020 pursuant to a government scheme.

During the hearing, it came to light that then Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs managing director, Ravi Bhagat, had submitted in an affidavit in 2020 to the court that “there were no old plinths existing at the site” in question.

However, Sangrur FCI divisional manager, Sachin Kataria, in response to the contempt plea, had suggested in December 2025 that it was a refurbished facility and not the new one.

“It appears that, apparently, an attempt has been made by the officer while filing the reply by way of affidavit dated 01.12.2025, to mislead this court and circumvent the proceedings,” the court said while summoning the officers for March 20.

In 2020, HC had ordered that storage be done at the site in question and steps be taken to avoid any law and order situation. However, the facility was not used for five years due to opposition from farmers and others opposing the creation of the facility at the site in question.

Garg had filed a contempt petition in 2024.

The court observed that, though an explanation has been provided that the compliance could not be effected on account of the obstruction raised by the local farmers. However, the official respondents cannot take this plea as to avoid compliance with the court orders. Hence, has summoned the officers, who were at the helm of affairs at the time of controversy.