Forces launch searches in Reasi to flush out two suspected terrorists

Following inputs of movement by two suspected terrorists, security forces launched a massive search operation on Saturday in a village in Reasi district on Saturday evening. A search operation was launched in Reasi’s Dadoa village. (File)

“A search operation was launched in Dadoa village of Pouni Tehsil in district Reasi. A woman besides a few other villagers claimed they saw suspects moving in the forest area close to the village,” a police official said.

“A joint search operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF has been launched in the forest,” the official added.

At least nine pilgrims including a child were killed and 42 others injured after armed terrorists opened fire on a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi district on June 9, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Since June 9, Jammu region has been rattled by frequent terror attacks.