Forest officials attacked during raid on illegal logging in Kalka

Forest range officer Yogender Dalal had received information about illegal felling of khair trees in Kahniwala/Khola Fateh Singh village by one Gulzar, who reportedly planned to transport the wood out of the village.

Acting swiftly, Dalal issued a search warrant under Sections 62 and 64 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and mobilised a team comprising forest officers and guards, including Prem Singh, Tejveer Singh, Dharmveer Singh, and others.

Upon reaching the village, the team intercepted Gulzar riding a motorcycle loaded with logs. As officials detained him, his brother Ranga Singh, wife, and son Sukhvinder Singh arrived at the scene, abusing and assaulting the forest staff.

The situation escalated when Sukhvinder allegedly pushed the confiscated logs down a slope and fled along with Gulzar. Despite a call to police helpline 112, the attackers regrouped with 10-12 locals armed with sticks and stones, obstructing the staff and assaulting them. Forest guard Gyan Dev suffered facial injuries inflicted by nails. Kapil and Sanjay, both guards, had their uniforms torn. Other team members also endured physical assault and verbal abuse.

Police arrived at the scene later but could recover only part of the confiscated wood due to interference by Gulzar’s wife, who allegedly attempted to discredit officials by tearing her clothes and inciting the crowd.

Nine more logs and additional wood was found during checking at Gulzar’s residence. Gulzar and his son Sukhvinder are reportedly habitual offenders, with prior cases of timber theft registered against them.

A case has been registered at Pinjore Police Station under Sections 191(3) (armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2)/ 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duties), 132 (assault on public servant to deter from his/her duties) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are underway to apprehend Gulzar, Sukhvinder, Ranga Singh, and others involved.