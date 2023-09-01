News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Forged dept stickers do the trick for outsiders looking to enter varsity

Forged dept stickers do the trick for outsiders looking to enter varsity

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Sep 01, 2023 03:06 AM IST

According to a circular issued by chief of university staff Vikram Singh, all department chairpersons, the vice-chancellor, the dean students welfare and wardens have been alerted about the practice

With UT police and the Panjab University (PU) campus security keeping a tight vigil at all three varsity gates in the lead-up to the student council elections, outsiders have gotten creative and are using forged department stickers on their cars to gain entry.

Forged department stickers are being used by for outsiders to enter Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)
Forged department stickers are being used by for outsiders to enter Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)

According to a circular issued by chief of university staff (CUS) Vikram Singh, all department chairpersons, the vice-chancellor, the dean students welfare (DSW) and wardens have been alerted about the practice. They have been asked to alert the police about any such vehicles on the campus.

“We have stopped around 50-odd vehicles with forged stickers. Action will be taken as per law against them,” Singh said.

Sources, meanwhile, revealed that police had not been involved in getting rid of such vehicles and the university staff were simply removing the stickers and escorting the vehicles off-campus.

Officials at the Sector 11 police station said they were aware of some shops selling the forged stickers being used by outsiders, but said they had been removed and no complaint had been registered yet.

Traffic chaos has also returned to the varsity’s entry points. Students being subjected to checks is resulting in serpentine queues that extend all the way to the main roads. Traffic police have also sealed the road between the North and South Campuses to streamline the movement of traffic.

Notably, PU had constituted a traffic management committee ensure smooth movement of vehicles during the election season. Traffic cops have also been instructed not to stop the vehicles near the gates so that the flow of traffic is not disrupted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out