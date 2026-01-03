Former AAG’s wife murdered in Mohali: 2 days on, family’s caretaker arrested

Days after former Punjab additional advocate general (AAG) Krishan Kumar Goel’s wife Ashok Kumari Goel was found murdered at her residence in Phase-5, Mohali, police have arrested the family’s caretaker. The accused, Neeraj, 25, had been working with the family for the last eight years and was fully aware of their routines and movements, police said. (HT File)

The accused, Neeraj, 25, had been working with the family for the last eight years and was fully aware of their routines and movements, police said. The arrest came on the evening of January 1 after Neeraj confessed to have plotted the whole crime.

The crime had taken place on the intervening night of December 29 and 30. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras showed two men entering the house around 11.30 pm. The ease with which they entered led police to believe it was an inside job. Thus they started questioning the caretaker, who had been found gagged and tied to a chair in another room, when the family’s domestic help discovered the victim’s body the next morning.

While initially Neeraj’s statements were inconsistent, police said that upon sustained questioning he finally confessed plotting the crime and roping in his associates after learning that the former AAG and his daughter were travelling abroad. The plan initially was to rob the house but Neeraj got jittery, thinking that the victim would figure out his role and thus decided to kill her. After killing the victim, Neeraj’s associates fled with ₹8.5 lakh cash and approximately 40 tolas of gold jewellery, which were kept in a bedroom storage box.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Chahal confirmed that Neeraj’s statements during custodial interrogation indicated his intimate knowledge of the home and where the valuables were stored. He added that the role of the domestic help who discovered the body and sounded the alarm is also being examined.

The DSP urged residents to ensure proper police verification of all domestic helps to help prevent such crimes.

Police sources said that after the crime, the robbers were seen walking through nearby sectors and taking an auto rickshaw from Phase 5 Chowk to the railway station. Thus, police are conducting raids in different states to hunt them down.