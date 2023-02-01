Former Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, Bassi gets bail in corruption case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to Dinesh Bassi, former chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), in a corruption case.

Congress leader, Bassi, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on July 6, 2022 in the criminal case registered on the even date under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code.

The allegations are that alleged irregularities during his tenure as chairman led to losses to the trust between 2019-21. Serious allegations of embezzlement of huge amount have been levelled against him by the vigilance bureau of allegedly extending undue favours while misusing his position. As per vigilance probe is still underway. The court granted bail observing that even though allegations are serious, court can’t lose sight of the fact that he has been behind bars for seven months now. The court also observed that challan has been presented and no fact has come on record that permission for further probe has been obtained by bureau.