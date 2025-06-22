Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Former block devp council chairman held with heroin in Rajouri

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jun 22, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Thill Hakima village of Nowshera sector, was travelling in his private car from Lamberi to Bagnoti when he was intercepted by a police party on Saturday evening, the official said

A former block development council (BDC) chairman was arrested with 10 gram of heroin in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday.

A case has been registered at Nowshera police station under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. (File)
A case has been registered at Nowshera police station under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. (File)

Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Thill Hakima village of Nowshera sector, was travelling in his private car from Lamberi to Bagnoti when he was intercepted by a police party on Saturday evening, the official said.

Upon noticing the police presence, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by the personnel and his search led to the recovery of the narcotic substance, he said.

A case has been registered at Nowshera police station under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The accused has a history of involvement in criminal cases as three FIRs were registered against him between 2006 and 2020, police said.

Sharma was first elected as sarpanch in November 2018 and resigned from the post after winning BDC elections in September 2019. He remained as BDC chairman for eight months from September 2019 before being removed from the position through a no-confidence motion in April 2020, the official said.

He said police have started an investigation to trace the source of the contraband and identify any possible links to a broader drug trafficking network.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former block devp council chairman held with heroin in Rajouri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On