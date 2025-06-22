Former block devp council chairman held with heroin in Rajouri

A former block development council (BDC) chairman was arrested with 10 gram of heroin in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday. A case has been registered at Nowshera police station under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. (File)

Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Thill Hakima village of Nowshera sector, was travelling in his private car from Lamberi to Bagnoti when he was intercepted by a police party on Saturday evening, the official said.

Upon noticing the police presence, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by the personnel and his search led to the recovery of the narcotic substance, he said.

The accused has a history of involvement in criminal cases as three FIRs were registered against him between 2006 and 2020, police said.

Sharma was first elected as sarpanch in November 2018 and resigned from the post after winning BDC elections in September 2019. He remained as BDC chairman for eight months from September 2019 before being removed from the position through a no-confidence motion in April 2020, the official said.

He said police have started an investigation to trace the source of the contraband and identify any possible links to a broader drug trafficking network.