PU syndicate nod to names of ex-CJI, three others for honorary degrees

Panjab University (PU) syndicate in an online meeting held on Tuesday confirmed the name of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi among four people, who, after final approval by the senate, will be awarded honorary degrees at the annual convocation on May 20. A Rajya Sabha member, Gogoi was formerly also the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Others whose names have been approved for honorary degree by PU syndicate include former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang. (HT File Photo)

The others names approved include former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang. These names were confirmed by different syndicate members who attended the meeting.

The varsity will also confer the Khel Ratna Award on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Others set to be felicitated include lyricist Irshad Kamil, Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal, actor Ayushmann Khurana, as well as Padma Shri awardees Veena Tandon (parasitologist) and Rattan Singh Jaggi (Sikh scholar). The varsity’s vice-chancellor and the director of public relations did not respond to queries about the decision.