Former CM Parkash Singh Badal leaves for Gurugram after attendants test positive

Parkash Singh Badal, the 93-year-old former chief minister of Punjab and Akali patriarch, left for Gurugram on Thursday afternoon, a day after his personal attendant and cook tested positive for Covid-19.

Badal took a chartered plane with his aides from Bhisiana civil airport near Bathinda.

Muktsar civil surgeon Ranju Singla said Badal’s Covid test report was negative on Thursday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sources said the Badal family was concerned about the health of the veteran leader after members of his personal staff and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal tested have positive since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, three persons working at Badal’s farmhouse in Muktsar tested positive.

Sukhbir moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further medical care, while his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is reportedly staying in Delhi.