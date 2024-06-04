Former CMs Omar, Mehbooba trailing; BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur seats

Two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are trailing from Baramulla and Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Poll officials at a counting centre during in Jammu on Tuesday. BJP’s incumbent MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh are leading from Jammu and Udhampur, respectively. (PTI Photo)

Of the six seats of J&K and Ladakh, the National Conference is leading in two constituencies, the BJP in two and Independents in two seats.

After five rounds of counting, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah is trailing to former Independent legislator Engineer Abdul Rashid, who contested the elections as an Independent from Tihar Jail. His campaign was run by his son, Abrar Rashid, a university student.

Rashid polled 1,40,073 votes, leading by 61,619 votes to Omar Abdullah, who got 78,458 votes. People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone is at the third spot with 55,906 votes.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti is trailing in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency by 1,59,266 votes to NC candidate Mian Altaf, who has so far got 2,92,181 votes. Mehbooba has secured 1,32,915 votes so far.

The NC’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading over his PDP rival Waheed ur Rehman Para by 87,699 votes in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Ruhullah polled 1,49,089 votes, while Parra got 61,390 votes.

The BJP’s incumbent MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh are leading from Jammu and Udhampur by a margin of 70,286 votes and 46,016 votes, respectively.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Haneefa Jan is leading by over 17,000 votes.