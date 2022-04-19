Former Congress councillor shot at in Ferozepur

A former municipal council member belonging to the Congress was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

This was the third such firing incident reported in the city in the past three days.

According to police, Congress leader Mulakh Raj was at a local market with his wife and present councillor Parveen Kumar when some men arrived there in an SUV and fired at him before fleeing.

One of the bullets hit the Congress leader’s thigh, and he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police.

Charanjit Singh Sohal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, said the former councillor had an old dispute with one Lalu, who has been named as the key accused in the FIR.

“A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said the SSP.