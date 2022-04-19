Former Congress councillor shot at in Ferozepur
A former municipal council member belonging to the Congress was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur on Tuesday.
This was the third such firing incident reported in the city in the past three days.
According to police, Congress leader Mulakh Raj was at a local market with his wife and present councillor Parveen Kumar when some men arrived there in an SUV and fired at him before fleeing.
One of the bullets hit the Congress leader’s thigh, and he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police.
Charanjit Singh Sohal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, said the former councillor had an old dispute with one Lalu, who has been named as the key accused in the FIR.
“A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said the SSP.
-
NEET-UG: Medical aspirants upset with second mop-up round to fill up 323 vacant seats
Mumbai A day after the medical counselling committee announced an extra mop-up round to fill up the remaining 323 vacant seats in the all-India quota across government and private medical colleges, several aspirants and parents have raised objections. Of these 323 seats, 38 belong to some coveted government medical colleges in Maharashtra including four seats in Nair, three seats in JJ, five seats in Cooper and five in B J Medical College.
-
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
-
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
-
Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte's house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
-
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively. Meanwhile, according to the fresh bulletin, a total of 108 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recovered people to 7,727,551.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics