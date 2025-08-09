Former Dirba MLA Baldev Singh Mann rejoins SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold a morcha against AAP-led Punjab government’s land pooling policy from Amb Sahib gurdwara in Mohali on September 1, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Sangrur on Friday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with former Dirba MLA Baldev Singh Mann after he rejoined the party in Sangrur on Friday. (HT)

The announcement came as former Dirba MLA Baldev Singh Mann rejoined SAD. A three-time legislator from Dirba constituency from 1977 to 1992, Mann had joined SAD’s now dissolved rebel faction Sudhar Lehar last year.

Welcoming him back, Badal described Mann as a father figure and thanked him for responding to his appeal for all former Akali leaders to return to the party fold.

Addressing party workers and supporters at Mann’s residence in Sullar Gharat village, Badal called the AAP government’s land pooling policy a “scam to rob farmers of 65,000 acres”.

Badal said though the Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed the scheme for a month, the party will not back down until the scheme was scrapped.

He urged party workers to prepare for the September 1 protest.

Badal also criticised both the previous Congress government and the current AAP regime, accusing them of betraying Punjab’s interests, and promised to revive agriculture, bring industry and create jobs if SAD returns to power in 2027.