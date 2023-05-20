BJP-JJP govt in Haryana synonymous with scams, says Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that under the BJP-JJP regime, corruption has reached its peak level in Haryana and the coalition government has become synonymous with scams. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda interacting with villagers in his constituency Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak.

During his public outreach programmes in a half a dozen villages in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Hooda said every day a new scam comes to the fore.

“A land scam is making headlines these days and the government has looted people’s money through various scams. The government has made Haryana number one in scams, unemployment, inflation, drugs and crime,” he added.

The leader of Opposition said if Congress is voted to power in the next year assembly polls, they would provide guarantees to people about purchase of crops on minimum support price, free plots to poor, jobs to youths and ₹6,000 per month elderly pension.