Former Himachal BJP leader dies after consuming poisonous substance

A former BJP leader on Tuesday died at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital Tanda after consuming poisonous substance. A dormer Himachal BJP leader died after consuming poisonous substance. (File)

The deceased, who had also contested the last assembly bypolls in June as an independent candidate, was admitted to the medical college on Monday night. His wife, who had also consumed some amount of the poisonous substance, was also admitted to the hospital but her condition was said to be stable.

Police officials said the two consumed the substance around 10 pm on Monday night after which they were rushed to Tanda Medical College.

“His wife is under treatment right now and we are also waiting for his post-mortem report,” a senior police official said, adding that investigation is underway in the matter.

The deceased had contested the 2022 assembly elections on a BJP ticket but lost.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have expressed grief over the demise of the former BJP leader.

Sukhu lauded his significant contributions to public service and the development of the region before conveying his condolences to the family.