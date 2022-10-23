Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash joins Congress

: Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash, nephew of ex-MP Ramji Lal, on Saturday joined the Congress party.

Prakash, along with many local workers from other political parties, joined the Congress in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Hisar.

Addressing a press conference after joining the party, Prakash said he joined the Congress after being influenced from the tenure of Hooda as the state chief minister.

“Before the Hooda government, the reservation of backward classes in gazetted posts in Haryana was only 10%. But his government took a historic decision to increase it to 15%. In this, BC-A category of 72 castes got the benefit of 10% and BC-B category got the benefit of 5% reservation,” he said.

Hooda announced that when the Congress government will be formed in the state, all MNREGA mates will be confirmed and MNREGA wages will be increased to the market rate.

“At the same time, the Congress government will ensure that MGNREGA workers get continuous work and remuneration. The present government stopped all the schemes run by the Congress that were giving benefits to the underprivileged sections. This government has always taken decisions to cut the reservation of weaker sections,” Hooda added.