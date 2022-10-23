Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash joins Congress

Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash joins Congress

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Ex-IAS officer Chandra Prakash, along with many local workers from other political parties, joined the Congress in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Hisar

Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash joins Congress
Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash joins Congress
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Former IAS officer Chandra Prakash, nephew of ex-MP Ramji Lal, on Saturday joined the Congress party.

Prakash, along with many local workers from other political parties, joined the Congress in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Hisar.

Addressing a press conference after joining the party, Prakash said he joined the Congress after being influenced from the tenure of Hooda as the state chief minister.

“Before the Hooda government, the reservation of backward classes in gazetted posts in Haryana was only 10%. But his government took a historic decision to increase it to 15%. In this, BC-A category of 72 castes got the benefit of 10% and BC-B category got the benefit of 5% reservation,” he said.

Hooda announced that when the Congress government will be formed in the state, all MNREGA mates will be confirmed and MNREGA wages will be increased to the market rate.

“At the same time, the Congress government will ensure that MGNREGA workers get continuous work and remuneration. The present government stopped all the schemes run by the Congress that were giving benefits to the underprivileged sections. This government has always taken decisions to cut the reservation of weaker sections,” Hooda added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out