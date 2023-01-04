Home / Cities / Former J&K militant gets 8 years imprisonment in rape case

Former J&K militant gets 8 years imprisonment in rape case

Updated on Jan 04, 2023 05:16 AM IST

District and sessions judge, Kishtwar, YP Kotwal held Raju alias Bilal of Sigdi village of Chatroo tehsil guilty of the crime and sentenced him to eight years in jail

A former militant was on Monday sentenced to eight years of imprisonment in connection with a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district seven years ago. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, Jammu

A former militant was on Monday sentenced to eight years of imprisonment in connection with a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district seven years ago.

District and sessions judge, Kishtwar, YP Kotwal held Raju alias Bilal of Sigdi village of Chatroo tehsil guilty of the crime and sentenced him to eight years in jail. A fine of 50,000 was also imposed on him.

According to police, Bilal entered the house of a woman with arms and ammunition on December 4, 2016, and abducted her minor daughter and also looted the ornaments of another family member.

A case was registered and he was arrested.

jammu and kashmir rape cases
