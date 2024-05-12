Former Kurukshetra MP Kailasho Saini joins Congress

Former Kurukshetra MP and OBC leader Kailasho Saini switched over to the Congress, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Sunday. Former Kurukshetra MP and senior BJP leader Kailasho Saini joins Congress in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing mediapersons, Saini said she has joined the party without any conditions and will campaign for INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“For the last several months, I had been planning to join the Congress as there is no respect for workers and leaders in the BJP. The BJP has used batons to suppress the voice of farmers, wrestlers, sarpanches, youths and government employees,” she said.

The two-time MP further said the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to change the Constitution while the Congress is fighting to safeguard the rights of the citizens.

Welcoming her into the party fold, Hooda said there is a Congress wave in Haryana and over 40 former MLAs and MPs have joined the party in the last couple of months. Three independent MLAs also extended support to the party recently.

“We have given a memorandum to the governor urging him to dissolve the assembly and hold fresh elections in the state as the BJP has no majority to run the government,” the leader of Opposition added.

Kailasho Saini was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra twice -- in 1998 and 1999, on tickets of OP Chautala’s Haryana Lok Dal (Rashtriya) and the INLD respectively. The INLD was earlier known as Haryana Lok Dal (Rashtriya). She also served as the chairperson of Kurukshetra Zila Parishad.