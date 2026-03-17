Former MLA Jassi Khangura, cousin get 2-yr jail in ’08 poll assault case

A local court on Monday convicted Congress leader and former MLA Jassi Khangura and his cousin Gurpreet Singh in connection with a 2008 assault case linked to block samiti and zila parishad elections. Congress leader and former MLA Jassi Khangura

The court sentenced both the accused to two-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3,000 each. However, they were granted bail on the spot after the verdict.

Khangura termed the case as a ‘political vendetta,’ alleging that it was registered during the tenure of the Shiromani Akali Dal government. He said they would challenge the conviction in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The case was registered at the Dehlon Police Station on the complaint of Faqir, who was serving as the presiding officer during the 2008 block samiti polls. In his complaint, Faqir alleged that after the polling concluded and the ballot boxes were sealed, Khangura along with his associates attacked him.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly tossed his turban and rained blows on him. A subsequent medical examination confirmed that the presiding officer had sustained at least six injuries during the incident.

Notably, a Ludhiana court had acquitted the accused in 2017. However, after the complainant challenged the acquittal by filing an appeal, the court re-examined the matter and pronounced the conviction.

Khangura, a British national and former MLA from Kila Raipur, had briefly joined the Aam Aadmi Party before returning to the Congress.