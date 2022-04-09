Former MLA Simarjeet Bains declared proclaimed offender in Covid norms violation case
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Friday declared former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before it in a case pertaining to Covid norms violation registered against him in August 2020.
Ludhiana’s Division Number 5 police had booked Simarjeet, the then MLA of Atam Nagar constituency, and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains, former Ludhiana South MLA, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for violating Covid norms during a protest outside police commissioner’s office.
The court had taken cognisance of the incident after Covid norms were blatantly flouted during the protest. Simarjeet didn’t appear before the court on January 14 this year and his application filed on the date seeking exemption from his personal appearance was dismissed.
The court ordered that non-bailable warrants be issued against the former MLA and notice to his surety under Section 446 of the Criminal Procedure Code was issued.
After Simarjeet refused to appear, arrest warrants were also issued against him and proclamation proceedings were initiated by the court following which he was declared a proclaimed offender on Friday.
-
Objectionable remarks row: Unfair to blame me without verifying facts, says Jakhar
Under fire from a section of political leaders for Jakhar's 'objectionable' remarks, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said it was completely unfair to blame him without ascertaining the facts. Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.
-
Hoshiarpur land scam: Vigilance bureau probe not in consonance with FIR allegations: Court
The additional district and sessions court, Ludhiana, observed that the investigation conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam case and the allegations in the FIR are not in consonance with each other whereas the agency filed its cancellation or closure report in the case by mainly relying upon the reply filed by the then sub-divisional magistrate and accused Anand Sagar Sharma and the report of the local commissioner.
-
HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if Saini is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him. The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police.
-
AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
Aam Aadmi Party state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. Jarnail meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government.
-
Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi's health model in the state Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics