Former national-level player kills stray dog with hockey stick in Jalandhar

A former national-level hockey player has been booked for killing a stray dog with a hockey stick in Sansarpur village of Jalandhar district on Tuesday. The accused, Sharanjit Singh, was caught on CCTV cameras while attacking the stray dogs with his hockey stick on Monday night. One dog was seriously injured and died. (HT)

On the basis of camera footage, police booked Sharanjit under Section 325 (deliberate act of killing any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station.