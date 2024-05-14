Former Panipat city BJP MLA joins Congress

Former BJP MLA from Panipat city Rohita Rewri on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party state chief Udai Bhan in Rohtak. Interacting with reporters here, the former BJP lawmaker Rohita claimed that the BJP state leadership has failed to give due respect to her. Former BJP MLA from Panipat city Rohita Rewri on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party state chief Udai Bhan in Rohtak. Interacting with reporters here, the former BJP lawmaker Rohita claimed that the BJP state leadership has failed to give due respect to her. (HT File)

“Today, I have joined a new family, and the Congress party will secure victory on all 10 seats in Haryana and form the next government in the state,” she added.

Two days ago, the former Panipat city MLA had tendered her resignation to BJP state chief and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Hooda said that with Rohita’s joining the Congress, the party gained strength in Karnal parliamentary seat.

Later in the day, Hooda visited several villages in Hisar and sought votes for party candidate Jai Parkash.

Addressing the people at Balsamand village, the former chief minister claimed that the INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

“Congress had decided to form the INDIA bloc to save the country’s Constitution and democracy, which is emerging successful. After the Lok Sabha elections, it is certain that Congress will form the government in Haryana this time too,” he added.

He said that Congress will continue to seek votes for the work it had done in the state, and remains committed to development in the future. “The people of Haryana know very well that Congress always delivers on its promises. We have promised that crime will be eliminated from Haryana when the government is formed. So that every woman, every trader, businessman, rich and poor, every resident of the state can feel safe. Our promise is that when the Congress government is formed, there will be no gangster or criminal in the state,” he added.

Hooda claimed that when the INDIA coalition government is formed, 30 lakh youth will get permanent jobs within one year. “Women will be given ₹1,00000 every year under the Mahalakshmi scheme. Similarly, more than 2 lakh confirmed jobs in Haryana will be given without paper leak, as per merit and in a time-bound manner. All families will get the benefit of gas cylinder for ₹500 and 300 units of free electricity. ₹6000 pension will be given to the elderly,” he stated.