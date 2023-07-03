Maharashtra ‘sabotage’ will unify Opposition: Mehbooba Mufti

Calling BJP the “most corrupt” party in India, former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the saffron party for “engineering” sabotage in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar suffered a massive blow after nephew Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra.

Fielding media queries here, Mufti, however, said the “developments” in Maharashtra will only unify the Opposition.

“The sabotage of parties is happening because the BJP is baffled by the unity of the Opposition. Whatever is taking place (in Maharashtra) bears testament to the fact,” she said.

The PDP chief further said BJP, in the past 75 years, has emerged as the “most corrupt” party in India and that its actions were damaging country’s image.

“The BJP applies all ploys…money and muscle to intimidate the Opposition, shredding Constitution into pieces,” she said, adding that, “India is known across the world as a vibrant democracy and soft power but the BJP is ruining this image.”

“Democracy is being violated with impunity and the Constitution is being shredded into pieces. BJP is misusing Central agencies such as ED, CBI and income tax to threaten and dismantle the Opposition. However, by all these tactics, the unity of the Opposition will not diminish. On the contrary, it will increase,” she said.

She referred to the vote percentage of the Opposition and the NDA saying, “The Opposition has a vote percentage of 63 or 63 while NDA has 36 or 37% but they are using Central agencies to threaten the Opposition.”

On a query pertaining to Uniform Civil Code, she said, “Which uniformity they are talking about? Yes, we already have Uniform Criminal Code and that is working perfectly.”

“However, if they want to bring gender parity and right to property and right to land to the fair gender then it will be welcomed by all,” she added.

However, the PDP president took a dig at the BJP for its “double standards”. “They talk about UCC but first implement anti-rape laws. They get clicked with rapists. While rapists of Bilkis Bano were let off, the rapist of women wrestlers is roaming free,” she said.

