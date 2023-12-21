A local court on Wednesday granted one day remand of Satwant Singh Mohi, a former MLA and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) member, to the Vigilance Bureau (VB). Former PPSC member sent to VB remand in doc recruitment case

VB arrested Mohi on Tuesday for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers in 2008-09. While the VB sought a three-day remand, Mohi’s counsel argued on the grounds of the accused’s old age and health ailments.

On December 18, a case was registered based on an inquiry report of a special investigation team (SIT). The accused include late SK Sinha, the then PPSC chairperson and commission members late Brigadier DS Grewal (retd), Mohi, DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of former minister Lal Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Anil Sarin.