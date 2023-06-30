Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh passes away

Former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Friday morning. Former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Friday morning. (HT file photo)

He was 73. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

The former Congress leader was undergoing treatment at PGI for esophageal (food pipe) cancer. His supporters said he had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and had slipped into coma on June 16.

The last rites will be held in Patiala on Monday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the death and tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing away of Bir Devinder Singh ji, the wise leader of Punjab.”

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief and tweeted: “Bir Devinder Singh ji was known for his deep knowledge about Punjab, his humility and selfless service. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Bir Devinder Singh, who was an All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) activist, fought the assembly elections from Sirhind for the first time in 1980 on a Congress ticket. He represented the Kharar constituency in the Vidhan Sabha in 2002.

He was the deputy speaker of the assembly between 2003 and 2004 during the Capt Amarinder Singh-led regime.

He joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) in 2019 after being expelled from the Congress in 2016. Disillusioned, he quit the SAD (Sanyukt) as well in 2021.