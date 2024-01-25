Former Punjab intelligence chief Jatinder Singh Aulakh appointed PPSC chairman

Punjab Police’s former state intelligence chief Jatinder Singh Aulakh, a 1997-batch IPS officer was appointed chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Wednesday. Jatinder Singh Aulakh

The appointment of Aulakh, who retired as additional director general police (ADGP), was cleared by Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

The commission has been without a regular chairman since March last year severely affecting appointment process.

The PPSC recruits class I officers for various departments in the state. Its regular chairperson Jagbans Singh Powar, retired in March last year, following which the government appointed Jamit Kaur Teji as officiating chairperson. She also retired on September 29.

Aulakh will now be heading the same commission that had selected him as DSP in 1990. Aulakh has served in various important positions in Punjab Police and after the Bhagwant Mann government took charge in March 2022, as inspector general, he also served as intelligence chief.

On the last day of his service on January 31, 2023, Aulakh was promoted to ADGP.

Known for his integrity and soft-spoken skills, a Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha pass-out Aulakh belongs to Bargari village of Faridkot district where his father, a farmer, remained sarpanch of the village for continuous 35 years.

Having an impeccable track record Aulakh was among the favourites of all ruling dispensations, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-led governments.

Aulakh was security the in-charge of the chief minister’s office when former chief minister late Harcharan Singh Brar took over. He was given the charge after an overhaul in the CM’s security due to the assassination of CM Beant Singh.

After retirement, Aulakh has been devoting considerable time to volunteering at Pingalwara Charitable Trust, Amritsar at Palsora Branch situated in Chandigarh to further his objective of social work.

As district police chief, he headed various districts such as SAS Nagar, Sangrur, Ropar, Jagraon, SBS Nagar, and Khanna. Having a rich experience in various field postings, Aulakh while attaining the rank of ‘DIG’, also got the opportunity to serve as ‘Commissioner of Police, Amritsar’ and ‘CP, Ludhiana’. He had also served as IGP Headquarters. “I thank the chief minister for providing me with this opportunity. As PPSC chairman, I will strive hard to bring transparency in entire functioning of the commission,” said Aulakh.