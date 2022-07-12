Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains booked for ignoring court summons

A day after Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case, he was booked in another case for skipping court hearings.

The first information report (FIR) under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the division number 5 police station on the orders of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar.

A case was registered against 52-year-old Bains and his supporters on June 12, 2018, at Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana under Sections 353, 186, 451, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for manhandling police personnel during a protest on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.

Under Section 174 A of IPC, a culprit shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both, and where a declaration has been made under sub-section (4) of that section pronouncing him as a proclaimed offender, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine.

Bains along with his four aides surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case registered against him on July 10, 2021, at division number 6 police station.