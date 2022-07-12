Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains booked for ignoring court summons
A day after Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case, he was booked in another case for skipping court hearings.
The first information report (FIR) under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the division number 5 police station on the orders of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar.
A case was registered against 52-year-old Bains and his supporters on June 12, 2018, at Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana under Sections 353, 186, 451, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for manhandling police personnel during a protest on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.
Under Section 174 A of IPC, a culprit shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both, and where a declaration has been made under sub-section (4) of that section pronouncing him as a proclaimed offender, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine.
Bains along with his four aides surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case registered against him on July 10, 2021, at division number 6 police station.
Bihar DM pulls up headmaster for wearing kurta pajama, orders salary cut
A video of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh of Bihar's Lakhisarai district reprimanding the headmaster of a government primary school for wearing a kurta pajama in school has gone viral. During a surprise inspection of Balgudar primary school that comes under Sadar block of the district on July 6, the DM got furious seeing the headmaster in kurta pajama, a traditional dress of Bihar. “Do you know who you are talking to”, the DM asked.
Jharkhand gets 2nd international airport in Deogarh| 5 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Deogarh airport on Tuesday in the presence of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. This will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. During the event, Modi flagged off a Deoghar-Kolkata flight of IndiGo from the new airport. Here are five things to know about the airport: 1. The foundation stone of the Deogarh airport was laid by Prime Minister Modi on May 25, 2018.
Two injured as wada wall collapses in Nana peth after heavy rains
Two people were injured after a portion of a dilapidated wada collapsed in Nana peth following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday. The wall of the second floor collapsed on Monday midnight, making it the second wall collapse incident in the city in the past 12 hours. In another incident, a portion of a wall collapsed at a wada in Somwar peth at around 10 pm on Monday.
Villagers capture crocodile to recover body of boy they thought it had swallowed
Angry villagers from Bhopal's Raghunathpur on Tuesday captured a crocodile for over seven hours so that they could recover the body of a seven-year-old boy who they thought the reptile had swallowed. The incident occurred in Sheopur district. After hours of convincing by the forest department and search operations team, the villagers finally relented after they found the boy's body in the Chambal River. (With inputs from Shivpratap Singh from Morena)
Moose Wala murder: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face
The special investigation team probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday brought gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi with Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, face-to-face and cross interrogated them to connect the dots in the May 29 murder. Also read: Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week Amritsar rural police brought Bhagwanpuria to the Kharar crime investigation agency police station, where Punjab Police are interrogating Bishnoi.
