Former sarpanch, lambardar arrested for embezzling 20L from flood relief funds

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, has arrested a former sarpanch of Sangrur’s Kalia village and a lambardar of Tarn Taran’s Sakatra village for allegedly embezzling ₹20 lakh from the flood relief funds meant for farmers. A vigilance spokesperson said that they had received a complaint from another former sarpanch of Kalia village, Harnand Singh. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as former sarpanch Harjit Singh and lambardar Manjit Singh.

A vigilance spokesperson said that they had received a complaint from another former sarpanch of Kalia village, Harnand Singh.

During probe, it was found that the accused, in connivance with bank officials, had fraudulently opened bank accounts in the names of ineligible individuals and transferred the compensation amount to these accounts. They then withheld the individuals’ account documents, enabling them to withdraw and misappropriate the relief funds released by the Punjab government.

The spokesperson further revealed that the state authorities had sanctioned ₹30 lakh as compensation for crop damage, of which the accused had embezzled ₹20 lakh.

He said a case has been registered against both accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Amritsar range. They will be produced before the competent court on Sunday.