Former sarpanch, lambardar arrested for embezzling 20L from flood relief funds

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2025 08:04 AM IST

During probe, it was found that the accused, in connivance with bank officials, had fraudulently opened bank accounts in the names of ineligible individuals and transferred the compensation amount to these accounts. They then withheld the individuals’ account documents, enabling them to withdraw and misappropriate the relief funds released by the Punjab government.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, has arrested a former sarpanch of Sangrur’s Kalia village and a lambardar of Tarn Taran’s Sakatra village for allegedly embezzling 20 lakh from the flood relief funds meant for farmers.

The accused have been identified as former sarpanch Harjit Singh and lambardar Manjit Singh.

A vigilance spokesperson said that they had received a complaint from another former sarpanch of Kalia village, Harnand Singh.

The spokesperson further revealed that the state authorities had sanctioned 30 lakh as compensation for crop damage, of which the accused had embezzled 20 lakh.

He said a case has been registered against both accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Amritsar range. They will be produced before the competent court on Sunday.

