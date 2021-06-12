Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former sarpanch shot dead in Haryana’s Dadri
chandigarh news

Former sarpanch shot dead in Haryana’s Dadri

Identified as Sandeep Kumar, the former sarpanch had gone to the village temple when two bike-borne assailants shot at him
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:57 PM IST

A former sarpanch was shot dead over suspected old rivalry at Sahuwas village in Dadri tehsil of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday.

Identified as Sandeep Kumar, the victim was in his early 30s. Police said he had gone to the village temple when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at him.

“He received seven bullet wounds and died on the spot,” said Dadri deputy superintendent of police Bali Singh, adding that the case is suspected to be of an old rivalry.

“The victim’s brother had also been killed in a group clash five years ago. We have registered a murder case and investigations are on,” said the DSP.

