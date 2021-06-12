Former sarpanch shot dead in Haryana’s Dadri

A former sarpanch was shot dead over suspected old rivalry at Sahuwas village in Dadri tehsil of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday.

Identified as Sandeep Kumar, the victim was in his early 30s. Police said he had gone to the village temple when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at him.

“He received seven bullet wounds and died on the spot,” said Dadri deputy superintendent of police Bali Singh, adding that the case is suspected to be of an old rivalry.

“The victim’s brother had also been killed in a group clash five years ago. We have registered a murder case and investigations are on,” said the DSP.