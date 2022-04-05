Former tenant arrested for stabbing landlady in Chandigarh

Police on Sunday arrested Jalaludin, 25, of Khizrabad village for stabbing his former landlady.

The victim, Shakeela, 40, of Kajheri village, said the accused, who worked as a labourer, had been staying at her accommodation before shifting places because of an argument.

Police said the victim invited him to meet her on Sunday, but they got into another argument following which the accused stabbed her with a kitchen knife in her house.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The accused was arrested, but later released on bail. Police said the victim did not sustain any major injuries in the incident.