Fortnight after busting Lawrence-Rinda gang, Punjab Police arrest 13 members
Two weeks after busting an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda, Punjab Police have arrested 13 more members, including nine sharpshooters of the gang.
Also read: Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters
Stating this in Chandigarh on Thursday, inspector general of police (IGP), headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Jalandhar rural police chased down the accused persons after a fortnight-long operation led by special teams.
Those arrested have been identified as Avtar, alias Mangal, Jobanpreet, Akashdeep, Harpreet, alias Kaka, Arshdeep, Lovjit, and Resham, alias Bao, all residents of Tarn Taran; Gurpreet, alias Ghumma Shooter, Bobby, alias Baba and Sonu, alias Pula of Ferozepur; Gurpreet @ Gopi and Harman Kalsi of Jalandhar; Balwinder @ Billa of Kapurthala. The police also recovered 13 sophisticated weapons along with 18 cartridges from them.
The IG said that after the arrest of 11 members of the gang on June 29, the Jalandhar rural police had been working on leads to arrest the remaining members of the gang. All arrested are history-sheeters and facing cases of heinous crime in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Khanna, Mohali, and Patiala.
The group was active in most districts in Punjab for four years and the accused were involved in murders, dacoity, extortion and highway robbery. “After busting this gang, the Punjab Police have thwarted at least five murders and seven dacoities and robberies,” said Gill.
Jalandhar rural SSP Swapan Sharma said that the gang was being operated by Ghumma and Gopi, associated with Markas, alias Massa, who has been taking directions from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi. Massa, a resident of Ferozepur, is in jail with 18 criminal cases against him.
The SSP said Gopi and Jobanpreet, who have seven criminal cases against them, were planning to eliminate three members of the Bambiha-Pinda gang. A recce was executed and weapons were procured from an arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh.
Resham alias Bao and Gurpreet alias Ghumma Shooter, who also have seven criminal cases against them, were planning to kill two members from the rival Bambiha-Gounder gang.
The police are now on the trail of those who provided them financial and logistic support besides the arms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh.
-
Taste of Life: How Indian kitchens embraced arrowroot
“Uposhanapakashastra” (the science of cooking food for fasting) is a cookbook written by Durgabai Bhat in 1892. It features a recipe called “ararutachi kheer” (arrowroot kheer). One can add nutmeg or cardamom. Bhat mentions that the kheer could also be given to convalescents. When Bhat wrote her book, arrowroot had been commercially available for only a few decades. Within a few decades, it established a strong foothold in the kitchens of India.
-
'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth ₹4 crore
A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four. The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja. Officers have seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore from the accused.
-
MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer
According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.
-
'How can 15 students decide': Delhi HC junks plea seeking to defer NEET-UG
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea. The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them.
-
Delhi court asks for CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam claims assault in Tihar
A Delhi court on Thursday asked for CCTV camera footage of a Tihar Jail cell on a plea filed by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleging assault in the cell where he is lodged in an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat also asked the duty register of jail sevadar to be present before the court during the next hearing on July 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics