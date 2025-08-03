Fortnight-long vigil launched ahead of I-Day: Punjab Police

A fortnight-long special operation has been launched to keep vigil around the criminal and anti-social elements keeping in mind the Independence Day celebrations, Punjab Police said on Saturday. As per the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the commissioners of police (CPs) and the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) have been instructed to heighten security measures, increase patrols and intensify night domination operations in their respective districts. The officers have also been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities and individuals, and to take prompt action in case of any security breach, he said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that in these two weeks, CPs and SSPs will conduct different operations on a regular basis, including anti-terrorist/gangster operations, checking of jails, setting up checkpoints at strategic locations, combing operations, etc. The officers have also been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities and individuals, and to take prompt action in case of any security breach, he said.

The special DGP has also issued directions to CPs and SSPs to bolster police presence at public venues and intensify surveillance and patrolling across critical areas in their respective jurisdictions. Officers have also been asked to increase the number of police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every naka, which will help in curtailing terrorist and criminal activities, he added.

Meanwhile, police teams continued its cordon and search operation (CASO) against drugs on Day 154, and conducted raids at 481 locations on Saturday, leading to the arrest of 107 drug smugglers after registration of 80 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 24,325 within 154 days.

The Special DGP said that the raids have resulted in recovery of 13.9-kg heroin, 500-gm opium and ₹34,820 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

He informed that over 180 police teams, comprising over 1,300 police personnel under the supervision of 87 gazetted officers, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 511 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.