Four anti-Sikh riots suspects arrested in Kanpur
A special investigation team constituted on the apex court’s orders to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has arrested four suspects from Kanpur Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.
Deputy inspector general of police Balendu Bhushan Singh, who heads the SIT, said all the suspects have been sent to jail. They have been identified as Vijay Narayan Singh, Yogendra Singh, Saifullah, and Abdul Rahman, all aged around 65 and residents of Ghatampur area from where they were apprehended following three years of probe.
Singh said the four men were part of a mob that came in a truck and set a house on fire at Nirala Nagar on November 1,1984. Three people were burnt alive while one person was thrown off the roof of the house, according to the FIR lodged in the case.
The riots that broke out in Kanpur following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards had led to 127 casualties. The Centre had constituted the SIT in February 2019 to reinvestigate heinous incidents in which police had submitted closure reports. The move came after Sikh bodies moved the Supreme Court seeking justice. The SIT, which initially got six months to complete the probe, has been given several extensions.
It has so far investigated 20 FIRs and identified 74 suspects after approaching witnesses and complainants settled in Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Sardar Mokam Singh, former head of Gurdwara Banno Sahib, said the struggle of more than three decades has yielded results. “We welcome these arrests; this is the victory of the Constitution. The Sikhs do not want any compensation, but only punishment to all the accused.”
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
