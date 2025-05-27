Four arrested for Shiromani Akali Dal councillor’s murder in Amritsar

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. The Glock 9mm recovered from the accused at the encounter site on Monday (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg in a brief encounter after he opened fire at cops, police officials added.

The 45-year-old SAD councillor of Ward No 2, under the Jandiala assembly constituency, was shot dead in the Chheharta locality of Amritsar on Sunday.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police dismantles an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within eight hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the murder case of Harjinder Singh, alias Bahman, (municipal councillor, Jandiala Guru),” DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

One of the accused, Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, 22, a resident of Nangal Guru village in Amritsar, was arrested from Dhunda village, near Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district, while Amit, 19, a resident of Jandiala Guru, was arrested from a hotel near Golden Temple. The third accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Don, also of Jandiala Guru, was also arrested from the hotel in the city.

The fourth accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Jandiala Guru, sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action after he opened fire at the police team.

Police believe it was personal enmity between Gopi and Harjinder that led to the murder.

Police added that two FIRs were registered against Gopi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“During a chase near Fatehpur, accused Gopi opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, Chheharta station house officer (SHO) retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg,” Yadav said.

The accused was admitted to Amritsar civil hospital, and a Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from his possession.

“This operation marks a crucial step in the crackdown on inter-gang rivalry and organised crime. Investigations are underway to identify additional accomplices and map backwards and forward linkages of the gang,” the DGP said.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar also visited the encounter site.

“The accused is admitted to Amritsar civil hospital for treatment. A separate FIR is being registered at the police station, Islamabad”, said Bhullar.

Bhullar said personal enmity led to the murder.

“In the recent past, Gopi’s mother and sister-in-law were interrogated in a drug case, which the accused believed was done at the behest of the deceased. This led to enmity,” Bhullar said.

“With the arrest of these accused Amritsar police broke the syndicate of the Kishana gang, which was active in the area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Two members of this gang (Bachitter and Chand of Jandiala Guru) were arrested earlier, and two pistols were seized from them. Their interrogation led to tracing of firing incidents in Jandiala Guru and adjoining areas,” he added.

The councillor was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Chheharta locality of Amritsar on Sunday. He was in Chheharta to attend a function at a gurdwara. After attending the function organised by his brother-in-law, Harjinder was going to a hotel for refreshments when the assailants opened fire.

The councillor was immediately rushed to hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

Opposition, including SAD and Congress had slammed for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Majithia slams cops’ probe

On Monday SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia visited the family of the councillor and accused the Amritsar Police of trying to pass off the murder as a case of gang rivalry.

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia ridiculed the police for trumpeting that it had solved the murder case in eight hours.

“Where were the police when Harjinder was attacked on February 19? The same persons fired at his residence for seven minutes but the police did nothing. Even Harjinder’s pleas to SHO Harchand Singh proved futile,” Majithia alleged.

Asserting that Harjinder had fallen victim to the collusion between AAP leaders and gangsters, Majithia said “If the police had acted promptly and taken action on numerous complaints submitted by Harjinder he would have been alive today”.