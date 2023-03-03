Four arrested for snatching mobile phone, purse of Bapu Dham resident

The police arrested four persons for snatching a purse and a mobile phone from a motor mechanic near Indira Colony’s Sports Complex on Tuesday night. The police arrested four persons for snatching a purse and a mobile phone from a motor mechanic, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, near Indira Colony’s Sports Complex on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

The accused are identified as Adesh (26), Rahul alias Papad (24), Amir Khan (27) and Kaku (21), all residents of NIC, Manimajra. Police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and the purse from the possession of the accused.

They were arrested in the case registered on the complaint of Saijad Khan. He told the police that he hails from Jammu and is staying in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. He said he works as a mechanic in the motor market. On Tuesday night while returning back home, when he reached near the Sports Complex, two persons snatched his mobile phone and a purse containing ₹3,000. A case under Sections 379-A and 356 of the IPC was registered at the police station, IT Park. As per police records, Rahul has six criminal cases and Amir had seven criminal cases registered against them in different police stations of the city, including attempt to murder, theft and robbery.

Mobile and purse snatched

A resident of Manimajra lost his purse and mobile phone to two motorcycle-borne snatchers near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector-26, on Wednesday morning. In his complaint, Shiv Partap Yadav told the police that he is working as a dispatcher with Organo Fresh Food Private Limited in Timber Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh. He said at 6.30 am he was walking to his office when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile and ₹5,000 cash. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was been registered at the police station, Sector 26, Chandigarh.